Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,966,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,058% from the previous session’s volume of 601,809 shares.The stock last traded at $16.37 and had previously closed at $15.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $675.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 257.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 122.1% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,227 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,981,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,246 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

