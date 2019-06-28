Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,967,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $675.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

