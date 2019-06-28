Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Northland Securities restated a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $31,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,923 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.