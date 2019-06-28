Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sells $548,815.82 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 105,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $548,815.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sebastian Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Sebastian Grady sold 269,913 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $1,400,848.47.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sebastian Grady sold 173,781 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $901,923.39.

On Monday, June 17th, Sebastian Grady sold 6,618 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $34,281.24.

On Thursday, June 13th, Sebastian Grady sold 8,807 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $45,620.26.

On Friday, May 10th, Sebastian Grady sold 13,863 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $71,810.34.

On Monday, May 6th, Sebastian Grady sold 21,144 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $109,525.92.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.09 million and a P/E ratio of -16.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 192.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 397,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 83.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 333,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

