Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $307,050.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,393,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $61.02 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

