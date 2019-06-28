Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,035,500.00 in Stock

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total transaction of C$1,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,213,381.25.

Shares of EDV opened at C$20.96 on Friday. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$16.34 and a 1 year high of C$24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.15.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.95.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

