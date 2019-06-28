Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.11. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 435,493 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).
