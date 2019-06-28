Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.11. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 435,493 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

