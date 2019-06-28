INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Linda F. Powers acquired 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $555,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,767 shares of company stock worth $769,893 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

