Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,200 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 1,465,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,545. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.85. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $45.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

