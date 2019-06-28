Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.68

Shares of Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Robert Hugh Cartwright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,696,560. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $815,075 in the last ninety days.

Imperial Ginseng Products Company Profile (CVE:IGP)

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in Asia and North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

