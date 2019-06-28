IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.20

Shares of IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.20 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.71), with a volume of 118156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.70 ($0.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of IGAS Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $68.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.73.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £449.68 ($587.59).

IGAS Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

