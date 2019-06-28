iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 475,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Get iCAD alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth $984,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 218.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iCAD by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 96,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 239,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,921. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.