Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Purchases $39,545.28 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.73 per share, with a total value of $39,545.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HY opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $903.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

