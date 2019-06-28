Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 138.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,007,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

