HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ HMNF traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55. HMN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HMN Financial by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in HMN Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 138,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HMN Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 207,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HMN Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

