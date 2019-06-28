HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ HMNF traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55. HMN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.19%.
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.
