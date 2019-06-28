Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) Short Interest Update

Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Highpower International stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 27,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.95. Highpower International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter. Highpower International had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

