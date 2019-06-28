Hess (NYSE:HES) Given a $69.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HES. Capital One Financial raised Hess from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. MKM Partners raised Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.46.

NYSE:HES opened at $64.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.94. Hess has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hess had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Hess’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 25,170 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,590,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $130,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,319.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,813 shares of company stock worth $7,219,253 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,868,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335,629 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,332,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hess by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,563,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,321,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

