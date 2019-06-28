Helical (LON:HLCL) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Helical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helical to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LON HLCL opened at GBX 365.50 ($4.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.11. Helical has a 12 month low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 406.50 ($5.31). The company has a market cap of $437.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Tim Murphy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £127,050 ($166,013.33).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

