Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark set a $50.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,289 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

