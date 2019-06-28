Head-To-Head Review: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) vs. Bionik Laboratories (NASDAQ:BNKL)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

11.7% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products -5.49% -18.57% -13.97% Bionik Laboratories -556.03% -64.03% -52.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Bionik Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $33.76 million 0.22 -$2.19 million N/A N/A Bionik Laboratories $990,000.00 8.27 -$14.62 million N/A N/A

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats Bionik Laboratories on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Systems, which include the InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND, an add-on module to be used with the InMotion ARM; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company is also developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; and ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other mobility disabilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.