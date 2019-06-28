Head-To-Head Comparison: Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) vs. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (OTCMKTS:CLGN)

Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Avitar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Avitar has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avitar and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avitar N/A N/A N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -22.03% -4.79% -2.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avitar and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $4.81 million 3.28 -$3.70 million ($0.55) -7.51

Avitar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avitar and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is more favorable than Avitar.

Summary

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S beats Avitar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avitar

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; VergenixFG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

