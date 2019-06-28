HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

FUL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 714,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.36. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $759.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $576,974.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HB Fuller by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HB Fuller by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,903,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

