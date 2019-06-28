Gulden Hits Market Cap of $6.19 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Gulden has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $31,449.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including GuldenTrader, YoBit, Bleutrade and Bittrex. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00996383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 491,865,037 coins and its circulating supply is 429,865,037 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Nocks, Bittrex and GuldenTrader. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

