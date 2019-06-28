Green Plains Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,107 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,806% compared to the average volume of 163 put options.

In related news, Director Alain Treuer sold 5,270 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $68,826.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,999.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 38.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Green Plains by 426.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 925,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,073. The company has a market capitalization of $440.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.68). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $642.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is -22.12%.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

