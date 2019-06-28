Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.76. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 47.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Great Ajax by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Great Ajax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Great Ajax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Ajax by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

