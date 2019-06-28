Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “
Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.76. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $14.37.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Great Ajax by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Great Ajax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Great Ajax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Ajax by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
See Also: Systematic Risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.