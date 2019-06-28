Goldman Sachs Group Raises Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 140

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162.83 ($2.13).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $941.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.60 ($2.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 23,683 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £43,813.55 ($57,250.16).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

