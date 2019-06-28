Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $207.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. Additionally, cost-control efforts are commendable. Notably, the bank has announced a deal to acquire United Capital Financial Partners, a boutique wealth-management firm. Recently, the bank has cleared the 2019 stress test and awaits capital plan approval. However, Goldman has been embroiled in the scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. Further, muted trading activities and legal issues remain headwinds.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.73.

Shares of GS opened at $199.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

