Golar LNG’s (GLNG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

