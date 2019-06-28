Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 10,497,100 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.74 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

GLUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $30,274.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,354,612 shares of company stock worth $57,268,342. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glu Mobile by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Glu Mobile by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Glu Mobile by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.