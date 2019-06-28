Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.68.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Bank of America upped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,650 shares of company stock worth $829,867 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.13. 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.46.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
