Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Bank of America upped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,650 shares of company stock worth $829,867 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.13. 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

