GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 692,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,462. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $9.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.