Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.30 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and $8.28 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Kyber Network and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00286664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.92 or 0.01780339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00151211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Allbit, CPDAX, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Bibox, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, BiteBTC, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Kryptono, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.