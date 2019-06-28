Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,634,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 4,541,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 917.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDI traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 1,481,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.92 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.