Gamehost (TSE:GH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.74. Gamehost shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 9,800 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.71. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.97.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamehost Inc will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.81%.

About Gamehost (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

