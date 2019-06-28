GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.44

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.44 and last traded at $129.19, with a volume of 1877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.35 and a beta of 1.53.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 209,642 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth about $5,766,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

