FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chemours Co Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Chemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.55. Chemours has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Chemours by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemours news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher bought 6,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

