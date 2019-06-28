Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €48.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €36.40 ($42.33) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.05 ($46.57).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €31.75 ($36.92) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.31.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

