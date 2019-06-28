FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.25. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for FTS International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FTS International in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on FTS International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised FTS International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:FTSI opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. FTS International has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $616.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). FTS International had a return on equity of 301.48% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FTS International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 167,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FTS International by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTS International by 1,904.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of FTS International by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

