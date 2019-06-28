Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,041.38 ($13.61).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price (up from GBX 1,050 ($13.72)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 811 ($10.60) target price on the stock.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FRES stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 870.20 ($11.37). 1,392,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 787.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 712.60 ($9.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.