Franco Nevada Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,498 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,452% compared to the average daily volume of 161 put options.
FNV traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.88. 405,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,315. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.03. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63.
Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth about $732,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,330,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth about $320,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. ValuEngine raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
