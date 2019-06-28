Franco Nevada Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,498 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,452% compared to the average daily volume of 161 put options.

FNV traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.88. 405,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,315. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.03. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth about $732,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,330,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth about $320,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. ValuEngine raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

