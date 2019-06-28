Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

