Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 84,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $17.15. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,758. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 508.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

