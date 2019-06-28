Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FLEX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flex has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flex will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $60,887.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Bennett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $27,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,102. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $111,243,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,366,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065,169 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Flex by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,302,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295,561 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 150.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,531,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,403,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

