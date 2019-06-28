FirstBlood (1ST) Price Reaches $0.0835 on Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $1,026.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Gatecoin and ZB.COM. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00286801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.01776425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00152506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00028770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000515 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX, OKEx, Gatecoin, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.