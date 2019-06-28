First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 910,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,165% from the average daily volume of 27,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

FCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 21.47%. Research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Community by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Community by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Community by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

