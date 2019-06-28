Financial Contrast: CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CV Sciences and GLG Life Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $48.24 million 8.45 $10.00 million $0.09 45.17 GLG Life Tech $14.95 million 0.55 -$12.98 million N/A N/A

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CV Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences N/A -0.01% -0.01% GLG Life Tech -101.27% N/A -32.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CV Sciences and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

CV Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.10%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

CV Sciences beats GLG Life Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. This segment provides its hemp extract products in balms, sprays, drops, capsules, gummies, and softgel forms. It also sells raw materials to various customers that produce products for resale into the market in Europe. The Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment develops cannabinoids to treat a range of medical indications. Its product candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

