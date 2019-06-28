FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FibroGen from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $522,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,912.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $268,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,701 shares of company stock worth $11,134,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 150.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 672.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 679,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.75. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 44.14%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

