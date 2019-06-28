FansTime (FTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.58 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, CoinMex, HADAX and Gate.io. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $860,129.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00278827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.96 or 0.01729261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00148982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00025615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000511 BTC.

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, FCoin, HADAX, Bit-Z and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

