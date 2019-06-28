EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Earns Neutral Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

