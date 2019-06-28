EXMR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EXMR has a market capitalization of $247,937.00 and approximately $422.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR has traded up 155% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001935 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,446 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

